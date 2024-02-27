Wendy's Hints at Future 'Surge Pricing'

Fast-food chain Wendy's hinted during a recent earnings call that it's considering a "surge-pricing" model similar to those used by Uber or Lyft.

During the Feb. 15 call, company CEO Kirk Tanner said the company plans to install digital menu boards at all restaurants by the end of next year at a cost of approximately $20 million.

The new boards will allow restaurants to test "surge pricing," Tanner said, which would mean that customers could pay more for the same items depending on the time of day and the demand.

Testing could begin in 2025.

"We will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and daypart offering, along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling," Tanner said.

He did not get into specifics about the pricing structure or how much more customers could expect to pay for a hamburger at lunchtime versus later in the day.

The Wendy's FreshAI platform was recently rolled out to some restaurants to shift employee focus more toward making fresh food, Tanner said.

According to a company blog post in December, the FreshAI technology will automate the drive-thru experience with the goal of improving speed, accuracy, and consistency.

Under Uber's "surge-pricing" model, some ride prices become significantly higher, depending on the number of available drivers and the level of demand. Though Lyft has been known for similar practices, Engadget reported that the company plans to reduce its use of the practice.