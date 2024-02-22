Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Aphasia, Dementia

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The news was confirmed by the former talk show host's medical team, which noted in a press release that conditions "have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself," the team said in a statement. "Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

After being diagnosed with aphasia and FTD, Williams has been receiving treatment from specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. These are the same conditions that Bruce Willis was diagnosed with last year.

Williams has faced several ongoing health challenges, such as Graves' disease, lymphedema, and alcohol abuse. In 2022, a rep confirmed that she had checked into a wellness facility in an effort to manage her "overall health issues."

The 59-year-old TV personality had initially promised a comeback by way of a new podcast following the conclusion of "The Wendy Williams Show," but those plans were put on the back burner as Williams focused on getting her health on track.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" her publicist Shawn Zanotti said in a statement to People at the time. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

In April 2023, she entered a facility to treat "cognitive issues" and was given a court-appointed legal guardian, People reported.

Her sister Wanda Finnie told the outlet that there had been a positive change in her condition.

"I don't know what is working, but I do know that when she did reach out to me, it was a person who is remarkably different than what we see in that documentary," Wanda said in reference to "Where Is Wendy Williams?" Lifetime's new documentary filmed between August 2022 and April 2023.