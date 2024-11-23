Trump Taps Former Florida Rep. Weldon to Head CDC

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Rep. Dave Weldon, R-Fla., to serve as the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during his incoming administration.

"I am thrilled to announce that former Congressman, Dr. Dave Weldon, is nominated to serve as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Friday.

Weldon served in Congress from 1995 to 2009 representing Florida's 15th Congressional District. An Army veteran and medical doctor, Weldon served on several committees, including Appropriations, Health and Human Services, Education and Labor, and Science.

He returned to private practice following his career in politics and has questioned the safety of some vaccines, a stance that likely won favors with the new administration looking to reset the public perception of the agency.

"Americans have lost trust in the CDC and in our Federal Health Authorities, who have engaged in censorship, data manipulation, and misinformation," Trump said in a previous statement. "Given the current Chronic Health Crisis in our Country, the CDC must step up and correct past errors to focus on the Prevention of Disease.

"The current Health of America is critical, and CDC will play a big role in helping to ensure Americans have the tools and resources they need to understand the underlying causes of disease, and the solutions to cure these diseases," Trump added.