Trump Organization Removes Weisselberg From Leadership Posts

The Trump Organization has been removing its indicted chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, from leadership posts at more than 40 of its subsidiary companies, corporate filings in the United States and Scotland show.

The changes started last Thursday and Friday, one week after a Manhattan grand jury indicted the long-time corporate official on 15 felony counts that include tax fraud and grand larceny, The Washington Post reports.

The Trump Organization, which has also been indicted, last Thursday removed Weisselberg from his director seat of a company that runs its Aberdeen, Scotland, golf course, according to corporate records in Britain.

On Friday, the company filed papers in Florida removing Weisselberg as director from 40 subsidiaries registered through the state, an online records database shows.

The Florida filings, reported first by The Wall Street Journal, show that in one of the companies, Trump Payroll Corp., which has been indicted, Weisselberg had previously been listed as treasurer, director, vice president, and secretary on Florida Department of State business records.

Now, former President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Jr. is listed as executive vice president, director, secretary, treasurer, and vice president on the records. Trump's other adult son, Eric, is now listed as president, director, and chairman on those records.

Trump or other members of his family have not been charged with any crimes.

Weisselberg was also removed from leadership roles at DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC, a holding company, and DT Marks Jupiter LLC, an entity that appears to be tied to the organization's golf club in Jupiter, Fla. The filings for both show the reports were amended Friday to remove Weisselberg as vice president, treasurer, and secretary, and were electronically signed by Donald Trump Jr.

The removals aren't expected to change the companies' operations, reports The Post. The subsidiaries are all run by the same group of executives, including Trump, his adult sons Eric and Donald Jr., and Weisselberg.

The Trump Organization didn't respond with comments to The Post about the changes in Weisselberg's roles with the company, but a person familiar with the organization insisted Weisselberg still has a job and will remain with the company.

Weisselberg, at 73, has worked for Trump’s company since the 1970s. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.