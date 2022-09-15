Harvey Weinstein Begs Judge to Permit Him to Have Troubled Teeth Fixed

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, behind bars in Los Angeles while he awaits trial on charges he sexually assaulted five women, pleaded with a judge to allow him to have his aching teeth fixed by a private dentist, the New York Post reported.

Weinstein has already been convicted of rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison in another case.

On Thursday, in a Los Angeles courtroom, his teeth took center stage. He asked to visit a private dentist because he fears prison medics will just pull them out, leaving him with holes in his mouth.

"This situation is an emergency," the former film mogul told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench. "I will pay for the dentist … it will be one trip and one trip only."

Mark Werksman, Weinstein's attorney, said jail dentists offered the former producer two choices: they could yank the teeth out without replacement or leave them and let them decay further.

Weinstein, 70, whose latest trial is slated to get underway Oct. 10, said he needs a bridge or fake teeth so he can look "presentable" at his latest trial.

He claimed that without treatment he looked "ridiculous" and "like a caricature."

Lench asked Werksman to draft a request for the dental work so she can review it.

In June, a New York appeals court upheld Weinstein's rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence, The Associated Press reported. The court rejected his claims the judge at his trial prejudiced him by permitting women to testify about allegations that were not part of the actual criminal case.