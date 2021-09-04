'Today' Show Weatherman Willard Scott Dies at 87

Willard Scott, the fun-loving, toupee-wearing weatherman of the "Today" show, died Saturday at the age of 87.

His death was announced by his "Today" show successor, Al Roker.

"Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker wrote on Instagram. "He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. ... There will never be anyone quite like him."

Katie Couric wrote on Twitter that she was "heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. He played such an outsized role in my life & was as warm & loving & generous off camera as he was on. Willard, you didn't make it to the front of the Smucker's jar, but you changed so many lives for the better."

In 2015, Scott officially announced his retirement from the "Today" show. Scott worked as the show's weatherman for 35 years. Scott was known for his antics of using Smucker's jars to celebrate viewers turning 100 for their birthdays. He also starred as the original Ronald McDonald and appeared in the fast-food chain's commercials as early as 1963.

Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as an entry-level page at an affiliate station in Washington, D.C., and rose to become the weather forecaster on the network's flagship morning show for more than three decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.