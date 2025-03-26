WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wealthy | taxes | breaks | trump

Hundreds of Wealthy People Ask Congress to Block Tax Cuts

By    |   Wednesday, 26 March 2025 01:55 PM EDT

More than 300 wealthy Americans have sent a letter to Democrat leaders in Congress urging them to block President Donald Trump's tax plans that they would benefit from.

They said, "No more tax cuts for the wealthy. Not in our name," reported Axios.

The letter, according to Axios, is signed by many of America's richest individuals, although only a few have allowed their names to be released publicly.

Those that have, include philanthropist and Disney heir Abigail Disney, and Second Generation founder Jeffrey Hollender.

Congress is reviewing options to deal with the U.S. income tax structure. Trump wants to see the tax cuts he initiated in 2017 remain in effect. Some members of Congress said they believe that could be done, with potential offsets impacting how states collect income taxes.

Axios reported that the letter sent to Democrat leaders is similar to another one coordinated by The Responsible Wealth Project in 2022.

That tax plea included the line, "No one likes paying more taxes, including us. But what we like even less is a tax system that underfunds our national priorities, contributes to destabilizing income and wealth gaps, and undermines the faith of the American people in their own government."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than 300 wealthy Americans have sent a letter to Democrat leaders in Congress urging them to block President Donald Trump's tax plans that they would benefit from.
wealthy, taxes, breaks, trump
201
2025-55-26
Wednesday, 26 March 2025 01:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved