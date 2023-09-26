Panel to Vote on Releasing Sensitive Info on Hunter

The House Ways and Means Committee will vote Wednesday on whether to release more sensitive financial information about Hunter Biden, Politico reported.

It's unclear what the information is, but it pertains to intelligence that Republicans gleaned from IRS whistleblowers, according to the report. The information is protected by privacy laws, but by voting on it privately, lawmakers can skirt the restrictions to make it public.

It's the same mechanism lawmakers used to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns and sensitive information on President Biden in June. In that instance, Ways and Means voted to unseal whistleblower testimony regarding political interference in the tax investigation into Biden by U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss.

Committee members have been able to review the information privately Monday and Tuesday, according to Politico, citing a notice to lawmakers on the committee.

The vote comes one day before the Oversight Committee convenes its first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden.

It also comes one week after Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against the IRS, claiming his privacy was violated by whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler when they divulged his information to congressional investigators.

The House Judiciary panel is seeking an interview with now special counsel Weiss after the testimony of a third IRS official who said Weiss was stymied by his peers in Washington, D.C., and California in bringing tax charges against Hunter Biden in their jurisdictions before Weiss was named special counsel.

House Republicans want to determine if Weiss had "ultimate authority," as he and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland have repeatedly claimed, to bring charges against Hunter Biden in other jurisdictions other than Delaware before being named special counsel.

Hunter Biden was living in Washington, D.C., and California at times when whistleblowers said he failed to pay $125,000 in taxes, the most egregious charges that since have lapsed under the statute of limitations.

The whistleblowers accused Garland and his Department of Justice blocking IRS' recommendation of charges against Hunter Biden and Weiss' ability to bring stronger charges, all of which, in its totality, is curious if Weiss had "ultimate authority."