Howell Wayans, Family Patriarch, Dies at 86

By    |   Tuesday, 04 April 2023 02:27 PM EDT

Howell Wayans, the Wayans family patriarch, died this month at age 86, one of his sons announced in an Instagram post Saturday.

Marlon Wayans wrote in a tribute to his father: "When I was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said 'I wanted to be a man.'"

Wayans continued, "I said 'not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?' He said 'just a man.' I said, 'but every boy becomes a man.' Dad said, 'Not true.' My Dad said, 'A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.' From that day on I wanted to be a MAN."

He added, "Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you," he said. "Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed.

"Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her," he said. "I got two angels. I feel y'all lifting me already. If there's a heaven I know you sitting in VIP sippin' the best wine Jesus can make…"

Howell Wayans' eldest daughter, Diedra Lenora Wayans, wrote an Instagram tribute that also paid respects to her late mother, who died in 2020: "I thank God for allowing us to have so many years of love, memories and great parents. The kind that never gave up on their kids."

Omar Epps, an actor and friend of the family, also wrote an Instagram tribute to Howell Wayans: "Words can't even describe how I'm feeling right now. This man was a GIANT amongst giants."

He added, "Pop Wayans was a true father to me thru out my life. Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop! Thank you for taking me under your wing as if I was one of your own."

