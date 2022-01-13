Waukesha Parade Crash Suspect Faces 71 More Charges

The man accused of driving his vehicle into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., killing six people and injuring dozens more, now faces 71 extra charges related to the event, NPR reports.

Darrell Brooks, 39, already faced six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. As of Wednesday, he faces a total of 77 charges, including 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, six counts of committing a hit and run causing a death, two felony charges of bail jumping and two counts of domestic abuse.

Brooks has yet to enter a plea on the six homicide charges.

Before the incident at the parade, Brooks was accused of confronting a woman outside a motel, where he allegedly knocked a phone from her hand and drove away. He then allegedly returned, punched her in the face and ran over her with his vehicle.

He was out of jail on $1,000 cash bail when he was accused of driving his vehicle into the parade. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson has said that Brooks "intentionally" drove into the parade, though there is not a clear motive.

Reports at the time said multiple officers on the scene attempted unsuccessfully to stop him, and one officer and another witnesses said Brooks appeared to be purposely moving his vehicle to hit people and passed up multiple opportunities to leave the parade route.

Brooks is currently listed as an inmate at the Waukesha County Jail and is set for a Friday court appearance.