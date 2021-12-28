×
Tags: waukesha | massacre | wisconsin | tonyevers

Wisconsin Governor Will Consider Stronger Bail Laws After Waukesha Massacre

Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 28 December 2021 09:33 PM

Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers said that he would consider stronger bail laws after career criminal Darrell Brooks allegedly plowed into a Christmas parade last month, killing 6 and injuring over 60, after being released on $1,000 bail.

In a year-end interview with local TV station News 3, Evers stated that all stakeholders would have to participate in any potential reforms, saying "you hate to use tragedy like this to create an impetus to change. But if everybody sits back and takes a breath…maybe there’s a way that people that have a violent past could have higher bail. I’m open to that."

Evers also told the station that he is reviewing a complaint for authenticity and is considering a potential investigation into Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm for his office’s role in setting Brooks’ low bail. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


