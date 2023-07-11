Watchdog to IRS: Audit Soros-Backed Immigration Group

A conservative watchdog organization is calling on the IRS to audit a George Soros-backed immigration charity after accusing it of unlawfully failing to disclose how it lobbied lawmakers, the Washington Examiner reported.

The National Legal and Policy Center wants the IRS to "conduct a full investigation and audit" into Alianza Americas' possible lobbying in 2021, according to a Monday complaint obtained by the Examiner.

NLPC, saying Alianza may have violated federal law by claiming on tax forms it had not lobbied despite seeming to have engaged in advocacy activities, also wants the IRS to impose fines and revoke the group's tax-exempt status.

"Alianza Americas appears to be a serial IRS violator by failing to disclose its lobbying activities for the last three years," NLPC attorney Paul Kamenar said in a statement. "I won't be surprised if they continue to flaunt the law in their 2022 IRS report later this year."

Alianza in mid-June was accused of skirting federal rules by declaring on 2021 financial disclosures filed in November 2022 that it did not lobby, the Examiner reported.

That was despite the group receiving more than $1.6 million from the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations grant-making network from 2016 to 2021.

Alianza joined other progressive groups, including the Center for American Progress think tank, to meet with Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., in January 2021 to discuss temporary protected status.

The TPS policy lets immigrants remain in the U.S. if their native country is dealing with extraordinary conditions, including armed conflict.

"Congressman @RepDarrenSoto and Senator @timkaine met with part of the #AlianzaAmericas team and others in an effort to expand #TPS for countries devastated by #HurricaneIota and #HurricaneEta," Alianza tweeted on Jan. 28, 2021. "Read up at @ALDIANews ➡️ http://bit.ly/2NC5eV4 #PermanentProtection #ResidencyNow."

The Examiner reported that Alianza also said on 2021 disclosures that it had not made "significant changes" from previous years in terms of how it "conducts any program services." Kamenar said that allegation is further evidence that the group has been failing to report its lobbying.

The IRS maintains that a group is lobbying if it "contacts, or urges the public to contact, members or employees of a legislative body for the purpose of proposing, supporting, or opposing legislation" or advocates the "adoption or rejection of legislation."

"It seems abundantly clear that Alianza Americas has violated the IRS laws and regulations for failing to report that it engages in lobbying activities as defined by the IRS, and failing to file the required Schedule C listing the expenditures for such activities," NLPC wrote in its Monday complaint.

NLPC previously called for a federal investigation into Alianza in October 2022 for the group allegedly not reporting possible 2019 and 2020 lobbying.

Federal law prohibits the IRS from disclosing whether it has launched an investigation into a group after a referral is made.