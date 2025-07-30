Radioactive Bee Nest Found in S.C. Near Nuclear Site

A highly radioactive wasp nest was found near a South Carolina nuclear facility earlier this month, according to the Department of Energy.

Workers at the Radiological Control Operations at the Savannah River Site discovered it there on July 3.

The nest’s contamination level was greater than 10 times the total contamination values allowed in federal regulations.

"Per procedure, the nest was sprayed, and the nest was surveyed for contamination. While no wasps were found on the nest, the individual insects would have significantly lower levels of contamination," a spokesperson with the Savannah River Site said in a statement to Nexstar’s WCBD.

The spokesperson added that once the immediate area was secured and surveyed. "No contamination was found in the area. There were no impacts to workers, the environment, or the public."