WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wasp | nest | nuclear

Radioactive Bee Nest Found in S.C. Near Nuclear Site

By    |   Wednesday, 30 July 2025 06:41 PM EDT

A highly radioactive wasp nest was found near a South Carolina nuclear facility earlier this month, according to the Department of Energy.

Workers at the Radiological Control Operations at the Savannah River Site discovered it there on July 3.

The nest’s contamination level was greater than 10 times the total contamination values allowed in federal regulations.

"Per procedure, the nest was sprayed, and the nest was surveyed for contamination. While no wasps were found on the nest, the individual insects would have significantly lower levels of contamination," a spokesperson with the Savannah River Site said in a statement to Nexstar’s WCBD.

The spokesperson added that once the immediate area was secured and surveyed. "No contamination was found in the area. There were no impacts to workers, the environment, or the public."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A highly radioactive wasp nest was found near a South Carolina nuclear facility earlier this month, according to the Department of Energy. Workers at the Radiological Control Operations at the Savannah River Site discovered it there on July 3.
wasp, nest, nuclear
131
2025-41-30
Wednesday, 30 July 2025 06:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved