Firearm Large-Capacity Magazine Ban Upheld in Washington State

High-capacity gun magazines in wrapping in a box
High-capacity gun magazines. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Thursday, 08 May 2025 06:01 PM EDT

The Supreme Court of the state of Washington on Thursday ruled in favor of the state to uphold its ban on firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

The 3-year-old state law prohibits the manufacture of the so-called "high-capacity" magazines, along with blocking their transportation to the state for sale. The Hill reported the 7-2 decision by Washington Supreme Court Justices overturned a lower court ruling that decided the ban was unconstitutional.

The Seattle Times reported that Washington Attorney General Nick Brown claimed the ruling will enhance the safety of the state. "Today’s decision is right on the law and will save lives."

The decision will likely be appealed based on the Second Amendment arguments presented in the case. The Hill reported that dissenting Washington Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud wrote that the Second Amendment to the Constitution expressly protects firearms, but also "arms-bearing conduct."

The suit involves the state against Gator's Custom Guns and its owner, after the state initiated enforcement action for failure to comply with the law.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

