Authorized Pentagon Flight Caused Sonic Boom

Sunday, 04 June 2023 04:25 PM EDT

A sonic boom heard in Washington, D.C., on Sunday was caused by an authorized Pentagon flight, the Annapolis Maryland Office of Emergency Management said.

Residents of the U.S. capital reported hearing a loud boom across a wide area on Sunday afternoon. Fire department and homeland security officials in Washington said they had no reports of any incidents.

"We have no active incidents," a spokesperson for the fire department said.

"There is no threat at this time," the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said on Twitter.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna aircraft crashed into mountainous terrain in southwest Virginia around the time the sonic boom was heard in the capital.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm whether the sonic boom and the crash of the light aircraft were related.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


