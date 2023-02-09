Washington State School Backtracks on Segregation Scheme

An elementary school in Olympia, Washington, shelved plans to ban white fifth-graders from a new "safe space" club after pushback from parents and the community.

Entering the 2023 portion of the academic year, Centennial Elementary was set to form a "Black, Indigenous, People of Color" group of students that would only be open to minority fifth-graders, according to an email shared by Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Wash.

The segregated club was reportedly part of a district-wide mentorship program. The select students would have met once a week during the lunch period, according to KTTH talk radio.

"At this time, this group is limited to students who identify as BIPOC," Shannon Ritter, the Centennial Elementary principal, wrote in the same January email. "For these students, this space allows them to hang out, check-in and possibly talk about their experiences as a student in the minority as they build community, connections and confidence."

The letter continued: "It is primarily a safe space for them."

Centennial Elementary rescinded its BIPOC-only policy Tuesday after the mentorship program sparked outrage. In addition, some white fifth-graders had expressed interest in joining the club, according to the email shared by Walsh.

"Groups like this are important for elevating voices and are instrumental in helping our district design a responsive educational experience that meets the needs of all students," a spokesperson told KTTH.

"At the same time, we recognize that they cannot be exclusionary. Moving forward, we will ensure that school leadership and staff are specific about the purpose of these groups, while simultaneously removing any exclusions to participation."

School staffers would have been on hand to facilitate club conversations, but the district also claims it would have been a student-led session with an "emphasis on historically unrepresented populations."

The New York Post reported that Centennial Elementary had designs of launching a similar program for fourth-graders.

According to reports, concerns among parents and the community were raised after Centennial's plans for the club went public.

Among the hundreds of outraged comments reserved for Walsh's initial Facebook post, promoting the club: