Washington Post Reporter Charged in Child Porn Case

A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist at The Washington Post has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography after federal agents discovered explicit videos on his work computer while searching his home, according to federal prosecutors, Breitbart reported.

Thomas Pham LeGro, a veteran Post journalist, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced Friday.

LeGro, who served as deputy director of video at the Post, appeared in U.S. District Court following a search of his residence by FBI agents. Officials said agents executed a search warrant on June 26 and discovered "11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material" on LeGro's work-issued laptop.

"On June 26, 2025, FBI agents executed a search warrant at LeGro's residence and seized several electronic devices. A review of LeGro's work laptop revealed a folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material," the U.S. attorney's office said in a press release.

Agents also discovered what appeared to be broken fragments of a hard drive in a hallway outside the room where the laptop was found.

LeGro began his career at the Post in 2000, working in the Sports section as a news aide and later as a copy editor. Between 2006 and 2013, he was a reporter-producer for "PBS NewsHour," covering arts and culture. He returned to the Post in 2013 and rose through the ranks in its video department.

In 2017, LeGro was part of the Post's reporting team awarded a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and a subsequent attempt to discredit the newspaper's reporting.

Promoted to executive producer in 2021, LeGro oversaw multiple video teams covering politics, national, international, and technology news.

A Washington Post spokesperson told Fox5DC that LeGro has been placed on leave.

The investigation is continuing.