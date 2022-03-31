WashPost Verifies Some of Hunter Biden's Laptop Emails

The Washington Post confirms that its experts have been able to verify certain emails from Hunter Biden's laptop.

The Post reported on Wednesday that at the request of the newspaper, two security experts had examined the data from thousands of emails purportedly from the laptop of the president's son and were able to verify them as authentic communications by using cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies.

The emails were provided to the Post on a portable hard drive by Republican activist Jack Maxey, the newspaper said.

The Post said the vast majority of the 217 gigabytes of data, including most of the nearly 129,000 emails could not be verified by the experts who didn't find any evidence of tampering. However, some of the records that might have helped in their examination were not available to them, the Post said.

One of the Post experts was able to verify 1,828 emails, while the other verified about 22,000 of them.

Some of the inconclusive findings were blamed on sloppy handling of the data in earlier instances, which contributed to damaging some records, according to the newspaper.

A portion of the verified emails focused on a deal Hunter Biden developed with the Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy. The Post also said the hard drive included some verified emails from Hunter Biden's work with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The New York Post had previously reported that during the final months of the heated 2020 presidential race between Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, there were emails showing evidence of a possible meeting in the past between Hunter Biden, his father, and a Ukrainian energy firm linked to corruption. Joe Biden denied the meeting described took place.

The emails had reportedly revealed Hunter Biden introduced a top Burisma executive to his father less than a year before the elder Biden admittedly pressured Ukrainian officials into firing a prosecutor investigating the company.

The New York Post had jabbed The New York Times earlier this month for finally admitting Hunter Biden's laptop emails are real.

"Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation," the Times reported.

The New York Post noted in a Wednesday report that in October 2020, it "exclusively revealed the existence of Hunter Biden's email after being given a copy of the hard drive from a damaged MacBook Pro laptop that the owner of a repair shop in the Biden family's hometown of Wilmington, Del., said was dropped off in April 2019 and never retrieved."