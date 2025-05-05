Wash. Counties Sue Feds Over Loss of DEI Funding

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) new grant conditions requiring recipients to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs have sparked a legal battle in Washington state's King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, The Center Square reported Monday.

The lawsuit centers around President Donald Trump's Jan. 21 executive order requiring that any grant recipient does not operate a DEI program. The Washington counties stand to lose millions of dollars in grants for their homelessness and public transit services.

King County relies on nearly $67 million in HUD Continuum of Care grants, Pierce County on $4.9 million, and Snohomish County on $16.7 million. Additionally, King County faces the loss of over $446 million in FTA grants, jeopardizing transit services and infrastructure improvements.