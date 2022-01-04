Washington Football Team to Announce New Name in February

Washington football’s president Jason Wright announced Tuesday, the organization would be unveiling its new team name on Feb. 2. News of the new name comes nearly a year after the previous name,"the Redskins," was retired after being deemed racist.

“We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter," Wright said in a statement released on the team’s website.

Previously it was understood the team would be changing its name to the Wolves, but as Wright points out, doing so would have landed the team in trademark disputes.

“Early on we understood Wolves – or some variation of it – was one of our fan favorites. As I've said all along, we take feedback from our fans seriously, and because of your interest in this name, we put Wolves on a list of options to explore fully," Wright added. "Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons."

“The prospect of years of litigation wasn't something that we wanted you, our fans, to have to bear as you begin to embrace a new brand,” Wright added.

Additionally, consideration for “Warriors” was taken into account but was later dropped as "it does not necessarily or specifically carry a negative connotation, … ‘context matters' and that makes it a ‘slippery slope.’"

