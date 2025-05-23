D.C. Imposes Youth Curfew Over Memorial Day Weekend

The Washington, D.C., mayor and police chief announced a curfew for everyone under the age of 18 spanning the entire holiday weekend for the Wharf section of the district in the wake of teen-related disturbances and robberies last weekend.

The curfew began Friday at 5 p.m. local time and will end at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metro Police Chief Pamela A. Smith announced the curfew Friday after a mob of teens descended on the Navy Yard last week and committed multiple robberies, one resulting in a victim being sent to the hospital, according to reports. It was the second mob takeover of the area in three weeks, HillRag reported.

The curfew is just for Memorial Day weekend, but Smith said she will consider weekend curfews all summer if necessary. Bowser said her office will propose legislation to update the city's curfew policies.

"What we are seeing today is different than decades ago," Smith said Friday. "Social media meetups, group chats and viral challenge are shaping real world behavior, and oftentimes without parents realizing it."

Anyone under 18 who's encountered in the Wharf area without a chaperone at least 21 years old will be asked to leave. If they refuse, they'll be arrested.

But there will be an expanded police presence throughout D.C. all weekend.

"Anyone who chooses to be disruptive will also be met with consequences," the chief said. "Unlawful behavior will result in an arrest regardless of age."