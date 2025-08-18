D.C. Police Union: 8 Percent Crime Drop When Feds Arrived

The D.C. Police Union released new crime statistics on Monday, showing an 8% drop in overall crime in the nation’s capital following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a federal takeover of the Washington, D.C., police force last week.

According to the union, which represents the Metropolitan Police Department’s 3,000 personnel, carjackings are down 83% since federal control was enacted, while robberies dropped 46%.

Violent crime fell 22% in the seven days since federal law enforcement began patrolling D.C.’s streets, and car theft came down 21%. Assault with a deadly weapon and property crime are also each down 6%.

“While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act in order to make these changes permanent,” the union wrote on X, Monday morning.

The D.C. city council passed the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 in December of that year. According to USA Today, the measure was voted down by both the House and the Senate after it was submitted for congressional review in January 2023. Then-President Joe Biden vetoed Congress’ decision, however, and the law took effect in April 2023.

The legislation established restrictions on the use of force, set parameters for the hiring and firing of officers and increased access to disciplinary police records.

USA Today reported last year that 21 D.C. police officers were barred from the force as a result of the 2022 policing bill, with the D.C. police citing the measure as the reason for the dismissal of 12 officers. The contracts of the remaining nine were reportedly not renewed “for a variety of reasons.”

"This bill, which is inarguably the worst piece of public safety legislation the DC Council has ever passed, continues to wreak havoc on the police department," the D.C. Police Union said in a statement at the time.

"The bill prohibits the hiring of sworn personnel if they have ever received sustained discipline from any law enforcement agency ... meaning that these officers, who have spent their careers serving and protecting this city, are ineligible to be retained by the MPD due to prior administrative personnel matters, some of which are over 20 years old," the union added.