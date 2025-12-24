National Guard Shooting Suspect Hit With New Charges

The suspect in the ambush-style shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C., last month has been charged with additional firearm counts.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced additional charges for Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, including transporting a firearm in interstate commerce, transporting a stolen firearm in interstate commerce, and intent to commit an offense.

Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were patrolling the nation’s capital the day before Thanksgiving as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime when Lakanwal allegedly opened fire, critically injuring both service members.

Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries the day after the attack. It was reported earlier this month that Wolfe is making "extraordinary progress" in his recovery and was preparing to transition to inpatient rehabilitation.

Lakanwal, an Afghan national who came to the United States under former President Joe Biden's Operation Allies Welcome, was initially charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill while armed, and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in early December.

A .357 Smith & Wesson revolver — which had been reported stolen in Seattle, Washington, in 2023 — was recovered near the Farragut West Metro Station where the attack occurred, authorities said.

In a statement obtained by The Hill on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said that the transfer of the case from Superior Court to District Court “ensures that we can undertake the serious, deliberate, and weighty analysis required to determine if the death penalty is appropriate here.”

“Sarah Beckstrom was just 20 years old when she was killed and her parents are now forced to endure the holiday season without their daughter,” Pirro said. “Andrew Wolfe, by the grace of God, survived but has a long road ahead in his recovery.”