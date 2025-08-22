Hegseth Signs Order to Authorize Armed Guard in D.C.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly authorized nearly 2,000 National Guard troops deployed to the nation's capital to carry weapons if their mission requires it, paving the way for an expanded security role in Washington, D.C.

The authority is expected to take effect in the coming days, as the Guard force — drawn from the District and six Republican-led states — continues to build its presence in the city. President Donald Trump, who visited Guard personnel Thursday, urged them to play a tougher role in policing, ABC News reported Friday.

"You got to be strong, you got to be tough. You got to do your job. Whatever it takes," he told troops at the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility.

The surge follows Trump's declaration last week that crime in Washington was "out of control" and his unprecedented move to take over D.C. police operations. While early Guard deployments were limited to tourist areas such as the National Mall, Hegseth's order raises the possibility of armed patrols in high-crime neighborhoods.

Trump suggested the troops could remain for six months or longer, tying their deployment to broader plans for urban renewal in the capital.

"At the end of the year, this place will be maxed out in terms of beauty," he said.

Local leaders, however, have sharply criticized the federal action. Mayor Muriel Bowser denounced the Guard deployment as an "armed militia in the nation's capital," noting that violent crime has fallen 26% since 2024 to a 30-year low.

The Pentagon did not immediately comment on the decision.