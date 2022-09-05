Colleges in D.C. Continue COVID-19 Protocols

While many schools across the country are lowering their COVID-19 safety restrictions, several colleges in Washington, D.C., are keeping theirs in place as students return.

According to the Washington Post, the schools where vaccinations are required for students, with exceptions for medical or religious reasons, include American University, the University of the District of Columbia, Gallaudet University, Georgetown University, George Washington University, Howard University, and Trinity Washington University.

Patricia McGuire, president of Trinity Washington University, told the Post that the school's community has supported their vaccination and mask mandates.

"Our philosophy here is to be wary and to take what we believe are very prudent actions," McGuire said. "Everybody here is preoccupied with, 'Are we being safe enough?' Nobody here, I can tell you, nobody resisted masks."

The Catholic University of America, which sits alongside Trinity, has the most relaxed protocols among college campuses in D.C. It recommends that students, staff, and faculty get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks while on campus, but those are not requirements.

"Throughout the pandemic Catholic University has implemented COVID protocols that have both aligned with D.C. and CDC guidelines, and that have worked best for our community," a spokesperson for the school told the Washington Post.

"We have successfully navigated this pandemic for two years, and we will continue to actively monitor COVID as well as other health threats as they emerge," the spokesperson added.