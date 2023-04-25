×
Washington Now 10th State to Ban Semi-Automatic Weapon Sales

By    |   Tuesday, 25 April 2023 07:59 PM EDT

On Tuesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed three gun reform bills into law, including a ban on semi-automatic weapons, making Washington the tenth state to do so.

According to CBS News, among the bills, one of them, Washington House Bill 1240, bans over 50 gun models, including those which fire one bullet per trigger pull and automatically reload for a succeeding shot. The bill does not ban those who currently possess a semi-automatic weapon.

"Today," Inslee said after signing the bills, "Washington state is putting the gun industry in its place and improving the health, safety and lives of our residents."

One of the other bills, HB 1143, mandates that new gun owners partake in a safety training course, and  Senate Bill 5078 would clarify legal liabilities for gun manufacturers who are caught selling to those prohibited from buying guns.

Bans are also in place in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Washington D.C.

