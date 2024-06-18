Former Obama Aide to Head PR for Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery this week announced that former White House press secretary Robert Gibbs will oversee the company's corporate and business communications, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gibbs, who served as press secretary to former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2011, previously served as head of communications for McDonald's until leaving the company in 2019. More recently, he served as a partner at the communications agency Bully Pulpit International. He will replace the outgoing head of communications at Warner Bros. Discovery, Nathaniel Brown, who left at the start of this year.

"At this transformative time in our industry, Robert is the right leader to assume this new, critical global role, as we continue to grow the Warner Bros. Discovery brand and presence around the world," the company's chief executive, David Zaslav, said in a statement. "Robert is an insightful and respected leader with experience spanning Fortune 500 companies, the White House, and winning political campaigns. He will be an invaluable part of the team as we create the most captivating stories and content for consumers around the world. I am thrilled to welcome him to WBD."

Gibbs told the Hollywood Reporter, "I couldn't be happier to join Warner Bros. Discovery and to help tell the incredible stories of so many iconic brands across entertainment, news and sports. I'm particularly excited to work with the global team to fully and clearly capture WBD's vision and communicate the meaningful growth potential in front of us. I am looking forward to getting started and being a part of this world-class organization."

A Warner Bros. Discovery insider told the Hollywood Reporter that Gibbs is viewed as an experienced executive who's managed large personalities and isn't afraid to say, "No" to a superior.