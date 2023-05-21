Trump: I'm Only Candidate 'Who Can Prevent World War 3'

President Joe Biden's reversal to allow Ukraine to train on American-made F-16s and permit countries to give Ukraine the jets has former President Donald Trump issuing his latest warning about the dangers of moving closer to nuclear war.

"Biden continues to bring the world ever closer to nuclear war," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday morning. "I alone am the candidate who can prevent World War 3. I will end the killing and bloodshed and bring peace to Europe and the world!"

The remarks are not unique and have been repeatedly warned by Trump in campaign rally speeches and televised appearances, including on Newsmax.

"Standing before you today, I am the only candidate that can prevent World War III," Trump said in a campaign speech in Davenport, Iowa, in March. "I believe you're going to have it."

Trump ripped President Joe Biden for allowing Vladimir Putin to start the "disastrous war in Ukraine" — something Trump said he had repeated warn Putin: "Don't do it."

"What a shame that is," he continued, noting even Democrats now admit Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still president. "It's a horrible thing taking place. It would have never happened.

"With this administration you can end up in World War III," he continued, saying Biden's national security officials, State Department, and military do not know "how to speak" because the "corrupt warmongers" sometimes talk "too tough" and sometimes much "too weak."

"Honestly, they don't know what the hell they're doing," he said. "We are going to end up in a world war."

In addition to the warnings on nuclear war, Trump has repeatedly vowed to end the Ukraine war in "24 hours."

Related Stories: