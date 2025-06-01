Institute for War: Kremlin Prepared for War With NATO

Russia is prepared for war with NATO countries, which was made apparent by Vladimir Putin's May 30 decree targeting the Russian Defense Industrial Base (DIB), which allows the government to take over the military contractors if they do not abide by wartime martial law orders.

The Institute for Study of War (ISW), a U.S. nonprofit think tank, says the decree prepares the public for deeper efforts on the war with Ukraine and a potential burgeoning war with NATO.

"Putin is likely setting legal conditions to allow the Russian government to commandeer elements of Russia's economy and DIB should the Kremlin introduce full martial law in order to transition the country to a full wartime footing," ISW wrote on UnderstandingWar.Org.

"ISW continues to assess that the Kremlin is preparing Russian society and economy for a protracted war in Ukraine, indicating that Russia is not interested in engaging in good faith negotiations to reach a diplomatic settlement to its war in Ukraine."

The researchers' projection comes amid stalled peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, despite President Donald Trump's urging, and before the June NATO summit, where member nations are expected to vote to back an upgrade on member nations commitments to 5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"The Kremlin is continuing efforts to prepare Russian society and the Russian defense industry base (DIB) for a protracted war with Ukraine and potential future war with NATO," ISW concluded. "Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on May 30 allowing the Russian government to revoke the rights of shareholders of defense industrial enterprises in the event that the enterprise fails to fulfill state defense orders during martial law.

"The decree enables the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to appoint a management company to act as the sole executive body of the enterprise in order to fulfill contractual obligations to the Russian government.

"The decree applies to civilian aviation and shipbuilding companies, military development and production companies, and government subcontractors."