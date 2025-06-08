Gen. Flynn: Deep State Pushing US Toward War

The Deep State is not only real, but also continues to thrive despite President Donald Trump's best efforts to root it out, dangerously pushing the U.S. toward World War III by spouting leftist media hate toward Russia that could lead to a "final" nuclear exchange, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn warns.

"During almost all of the post-World War II period, and certainly since the establishment of the CIA in 1947, these unelected dark establishment forces have acted to destabilize the world, bringing death, famine, assassinations, violence, coups, riots, revolutions, and destruction to our planet," Flynn wrote in an op-ed Friday for The Western Journal.

"Currently, these forces are working to provoke Russia into a major — perhaps a final — military conflict with the West."

Flynn, who admits he has no role in the Trump administration, pointed to the dangerous escalation of Ukraine's stealth drone attack on 40-plus nuclear bombers that will bring retaliation on Ukraine at least, if not American forces, too.

"Since Russian and American strategic bombers are generally required by agreement to be visible to satellite surveillance, never before has anyone engaged in an attack on these visible targets," Flynn warned. "If Russian bombers can be attacked with impunity, so can American bombers.

"By this action, the Ukrainian government has not just weakened Russia; it has jeopardized America. Thus, those in the Ukrainian government who ordered these strikes have made themselves enemies not just of Russia, but of the United States."

Potentially using NATO if not American intelligence, Ukraine is using stealth tactics to blow up Russian infrastructure that Vladimir Putin is denouncing as terrorist acts, but none of it is coming from Trump but those in the Deep State that has long sought to undermine him, according to Flynn.

"I do not believe that the recent escalation against Russia's strategic bomber fleet was authorized by or coordinated with President Trump," he wrote.

"Rather, it is my view that the Deep State is now acting outside of the control of the elected leadership of our nation. I believe that these persons in our Deep State are engaged in a deliberate effort to provoke Russia into a major confrontation with the West, including the United States.

"The time is now to take aggressive action against those who abuse their authority as government employees to manipulate the elected leadership of our nation."

Another pseudo coup of Trump, if not political assassination by warmongers, could be brought to you by the Deep State, according to Flynn.

"The American Deep State is not only a threat to peace, but a threat to the president," he continued.

"President Trump has already faced at least two assassination attempts. If there is one person who I believe has the character and love for our nation to rid our government of these forces, it is President Trump.

"After the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July, Trump displayed the type of personal courage that those of us who have served in the military deeply admire."

Trump has to not only defeat the Deep State, but also eradicate it — even at the risk of his own life — Flynn urges.

"With great affection for the president, I now urge him to risk the wrath of the Deep State once again by taking actions to purge enemies of our nation within our agencies and departments," Flynn wrote. "Removing such persons from power is absolutely necessary to achieve the type of peace he described during his campaign and the beginning of his administration.

"President Trump is right: This is not 'his' war.

"I urge him to recall all open and covert military and other government personnel from Ukraine. I urge him to have all those personnel removed and interrogated by the FBI or the military to learn of their possible participation in unauthorized military activities."

And, Flynn added, investigate those in America who might have circumvented the U.S. government to help Ukraine attack Russia's nuclear bombers and blow up bridges.

"Any Americans who have aided and abetted Ukraine's attacks should be investigated for violation of American law and prosecuted as necessary," Flynn wrote.

"I also believe President Trump should distance himself from certain Western leaders, such as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who have acted and spoken irresponsibly with respect to the Ukraine War.

"If there are countries in Europe who wish to provide military assistance to Ukraine, that is their concern, and they should not be surprised by President Putin's response to their actions against Russia.

"If such leaders want to lead their nations to war by persisting in such irresponsible behavior, they will go it alone."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who has openly called for the regime change if not outright assassination of Putin, should be condemned, according to Flynn.

"I urge President Trump to also distance himself from demonstrated war mongers in our own government, chief among whom is U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina," he wrote.

"Those who love wars fought by others are no friends of America and have no entitlement to be friends of the president."