Department of War Launches Bluesky Account

The Department of War launched its official account on the leftwing social media platform BlueSky late Friday evening, posting, “THE MOST POWERFUL MILKITARY IN THE WORLD IS NOW ON BLUESKY.”

The account, which posted for the first time at 6:16 p.m. ET, introduced itself on the app and tagged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., stating that he should “thank PRESIDENT TRUMP and SECRETARY OF WAR PETE HEGSETH for ensuring EVERY military child continues to receive health care during your Democrat Shutdown.”

The Department of War joined soon after the White House set up its own Bluesky account where the initial posts where aimed directly at the platform's mostly leftwing users.

The first post referenced the executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico, shared an altered image of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., with a sombrero and fake mustache, and included photos and videos from early events in President Donald Trump’s second term.