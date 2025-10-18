WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: war | department | bluesky | account

Department of War Launches Bluesky Account

By    |   Saturday, 18 October 2025 10:24 AM EDT

The Department of War launched its official account on the leftwing social media platform BlueSky late Friday evening, posting, “THE MOST POWERFUL MILKITARY IN THE WORLD IS NOW ON BLUESKY.”

The account, which posted for the first time at 6:16 p.m. ET, introduced itself on the app and tagged Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., stating that he should “thank PRESIDENT TRUMP and SECRETARY OF WAR PETE HEGSETH for ensuring EVERY military child continues to receive health care during your Democrat Shutdown.”

The Department of War joined soon after the White House set up its own Bluesky account where the initial posts where aimed directly at the platform's mostly leftwing users.

The first post referenced the executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico, shared an altered image of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., with a sombrero and fake mustache, and included photos and videos from early events in President Donald Trump’s second term.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of War launched its official account on the leftwing social media platform BlueSky late Friday evening.
war, department, bluesky, account
155
2025-24-18
Saturday, 18 October 2025 10:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved