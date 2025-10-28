War Dept Memo Orders Firings in Civilian Workforce

A War Department memo directs supervisors and human-resources officials to "act with speed and conviction" to fire civilian employees whose performance is deemed unacceptable, marking one of the most sweeping federal workforce reforms of the Trump administration.

The memorandum, signed by Undersecretary of War Anthony Tata and stamped Sept. 30, a day before the government shutdown, removes key job protections for civilian employees, and gives Pentagon managers unprecedented latitude to terminate underperforming staff.

The policy, which took effect immediately, waives Obama-era performance improvement plans and replaces them with a streamlined 30-day process for removals.

Under the new rules, supervisors have 10 days to propose removal, employees have seven days to respond, and deciding officials must issue a final decision within 30 days.

"Suspensions should not substitute for removal," Tata wrote, emphasizing that managers who fail to address poor performance will also be held accountable.

Tata, the War Department's top personnel policy officer, said the changes reflect President Donald Trump's priority of accountability in government.

"Thank you again for your commitment to ensuring the Department meets the President's priority of accountability in our workforce," he wrote.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the memo has sparked anxiety across the War Department. One civilian worker told the paper, "Looks like we are all 'at-will' employees now."

Employment attorneys quoted by the Post said the memo "guts federal employee protections significantly," warning that the new policy could be used to remove staff who resist the administration's agenda.

Defense officials, however, said the intent is to eliminate "dead weight" and empower leaders to act decisively.

The firings conform with a broader War Department realignment initiative launched in March, when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered a civilian workforce reduction of up to 8%.

In that directive, Hegseth wrote the goal was "to execute a top-to-bottom methodology that results in a force structure that is lean, mean and prepared to win."

"The net effect will be a reduction in the number of civilian full-time equivalent positions and increased resources in the areas where we need them most," he wrote.

Tata's memo also introduces voluntary separation tools to ease departures, including early retirement authority, buyout incentives of up to $25,000, and a deferred resignation program granting up to 12 weeks of paid leave in exchange for waiving claims.

The Post reported that the Pentagon has cut nearly 8% of its workforce this year — about 60,000 positions — through attrition and voluntary buyouts. The new policy could sharply increase that number.

Newsmax has reached out to the War Department for comment.

The Pentagon said in a statement to the Post: "The department is in the process of adapting to the new guidance outlined in Under Secretary of War Tata's memo from September 30th and we have nothing specific to share at this time."