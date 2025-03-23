Waltz: US Killed 'Key' Houthi Leaders in Yemen Strikes

A U.S. military campaign of strikes in Yemen launched just over a week ago has so far taken out key Houthi leadership, including the group's top missile specialist, White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on Sunday.

The U.S. military has so far released few details about the operations, launched after Houthi threats to renew its attacks on Red Sea shipping over the war in Gaza.

"We've hit their headquarters, we've hit communications nodes, weapons factories, and even some of their over-the-water drone production facilities," Waltz told CBS News.

Waltz did not identify the slain missile specialist and gave no details on the other leaders who have been killed.