Labor Secretary Walsh Leaving Biden Administration

marty walsh
Marty Walsh (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 February 2023 02:02 PM EST

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is departing the Biden administration to oversee the National Hockey League Players' Association, the Daily Faceoff reported.

He is set to leave within days after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, according to the report.

Walsh's departure also was confirmed by a Politico source.

Bloomberg reported that Walsh is the first member of Biden's Cabinet to leave. Bloomberg said Walsh's exit leaves Biden without one of his key campaigners, as Walsh went to 39 states in 2022 to meet with workers on Biden's agenda.

Walsh, who previously was mayor of Boston, had offered to help end the lockout last year between Major League Baseball and the players' union.

Bloomberg noted that Walsh's deputy labor secretary, Julie Su, is expected to become acting head of the Department of Labor.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is departing the Biden administration to oversee the National Hockey League Players' Association, the Daily Faceoff reported.
