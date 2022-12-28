Walmart Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuits Over Va. Mass Shooting

Walmart asked that three lawsuits filed by employees be thrown out after a mass shooting last month in Chesapeake, Virginia.

In a recent court filing, attorneys for Walmart argue the suits should be dismissed because the incident happened in the workplace and thus falls under workers' compensation coverage, WTKR reported.

Albert Bing, 31, a Walmart manager, opened fire on employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people and himself on Nov. 22.

"Appalled and horrified by Bing's actions and the resulting tragedies, Walmart stands firmly committed to its deceased and injured employees, and grieves with their families," the court documents say, WTKR reported.

"Walmart provides workers' compensation coverage to all of its employees for injuries or deaths which occur in the workplace, including those that are the result of intentional assaults by coworkers, which fall within the [Virginia Workers' Compensation] Act."

Walmart employees James Kelly, Donya Prioleau, and Briana Marie Tyler argue that Walmart was aware of issues and complaints about the shooter, but failed to act.

They are each suing Walmart for $50 million in damages, saying the company was negligent when hiring the shooter.

None of the three who filed suit were shot, but they detail physical injuries attributed to trying to get away from the shooter, and say they have PTSD-related symptoms.

Prioleau's suit alleges that she filed a complaint against Bing some two months before the shooting for making cruel and inappropriate comments about her, and that other complaints were also lodged against the suspect.

The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported that Walmart executives investigated complaints from employees regarding Bing.

Legal experts say employees face a tough road when filing these kinds of suits.

In October, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by families of people killed in April 2021 at a FedEx Ground facility in Indiana, according to WRTV.

The judge in that case said the claims involved the state's workers' compensation act, which fell outside of federal court jurisdiction.

Attorneys for Walmart also refiled the case in federal court, claiming it involves parties from different states and therefore should be heard there, WTKR reported.