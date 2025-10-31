WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: walmart | government sutdown | snap benefits

Walmart Denies Store Closure Rumors Over Govt Shutdown

By    |   Friday, 31 October 2025 06:53 PM EDT

Walmart has denied claims circulating online that it plans to close stores in response to potential looting tied to the federal government shutdown and a possible pause in federal food benefits.

Breitbart reported that a Walmart spokesperson told Fox News the rumors were "false," and that stores "will continue to be open for business."

The rumors stemmed from social media posts alleging that Walmart locations might shutter ahead of expected disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance to roughly 42 million Americans.

Although the shutdown initially threatened to halt payments, two federal judges ordered the government on Friday to use contingency funds to maintain benefits for now.

Videos on TikTok and other platforms have featured users making threats or calling for theft if their benefits lapse.

Breitbart reported that the Department of Agriculture warned that funds soon could be insufficient to cover November SNAP payments because of the "current lapse in appropriations."

Fact-check website Snopes also reported on the Walmart rumors, indicating there was no substance to them. Snopes posted, "In short, Walmart did not announce it planned to close stores and lock their doors on Nov. 1.

"Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington told Snopes by phone that the chain will be open for business on that date."

Lawmakers in both parties continue to trade blame for the shutdown, with Democrats pointing to Republican resistance to a broader budget deal and GOP leaders noting Democrat opposition to temporary funding measures.

The federal government remains shut down after negotiations on a new budget collapsed. Essential services continue operating, but agencies dependent on discretionary funding face furloughs and suspended programs.

Lawmakers have yet to reach a deal to reopen the government or extend short-term funding.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Walmart has denied speculation circulating online that it plans to close stores in response to potential looting tied to the federal government shutdown and a possible pause in food benefits.
walmart, government sutdown, snap benefits
286
2025-53-31
Friday, 31 October 2025 06:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved