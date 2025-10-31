Walmart Denies Store Closure Rumors Over Govt Shutdown

Walmart has denied claims circulating online that it plans to close stores in response to potential looting tied to the federal government shutdown and a possible pause in federal food benefits.

Breitbart reported that a Walmart spokesperson told Fox News the rumors were "false," and that stores "will continue to be open for business."

The rumors stemmed from social media posts alleging that Walmart locations might shutter ahead of expected disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance to roughly 42 million Americans.

Although the shutdown initially threatened to halt payments, two federal judges ordered the government on Friday to use contingency funds to maintain benefits for now.

Videos on TikTok and other platforms have featured users making threats or calling for theft if their benefits lapse.

Breitbart reported that the Department of Agriculture warned that funds soon could be insufficient to cover November SNAP payments because of the "current lapse in appropriations."

Fact-check website Snopes also reported on the Walmart rumors, indicating there was no substance to them. Snopes posted, "In short, Walmart did not announce it planned to close stores and lock their doors on Nov. 1.

"Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington told Snopes by phone that the chain will be open for business on that date."

Lawmakers in both parties continue to trade blame for the shutdown, with Democrats pointing to Republican resistance to a broader budget deal and GOP leaders noting Democrat opposition to temporary funding measures.

The federal government remains shut down after negotiations on a new budget collapsed. Essential services continue operating, but agencies dependent on discretionary funding face furloughs and suspended programs.

Lawmakers have yet to reach a deal to reopen the government or extend short-term funding.