Herschel Walker Retakes Lead in Georgia Senate Race

Republican candidate Herschel Walker is leading Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, an internal poll released Wednesday shows.

Moore Information Group's survey of 800 likely voters has Walker up two percentage points, 46% to 44%, against Warnock. The poll, conducted from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, also has Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver boasting 4% of the vote.

It comes after a string of accusations were leveled against Walker, including a Daily Beast report claiming he paid for a woman's abortion more than a decade ago. Fuel was later added to the fire when his son, Christian Walker, turned on his father through social media.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian Walker said in a Twitter thread. "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to [expletive] a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

The elder Walker quickly denied the abortion allegations his son latched onto, calling them a "flat-out lie" that he denies "in the strongest possible terms," according to a statement.

"This is another repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attack my family and tried to tear me down since this race started," he assured. "He's harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. ... Now, they're using an anonymous source to further slander me."

Walker's campaign manager, Scott Paradise, told Breitbart on Wednesday that the new poll indicates the former NFL running back was still the favorite for November.

"We had our single strongest fundraising day of the entire campaign, banking nearly $500k in the last 24 hours. Georgia voters aren't buying Warnock's lies," Paradise said.