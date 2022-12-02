×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: walker | warnock | georgia | poll

CNN Poll: Warnock Holds Narrow Lead Over Walker in Georgia Runoff

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 02 December 2022 12:27 PM EST

More than half — 52% — of likely voters in Georgia say they plan to support incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in Tuesday's runoff, compared to 48% who say they will back Republican Herschel Walker, according to a news CNN poll, conducted by SSRS.

Here are how the results, released on Friday, break down:

  • 95% of Republicans say they will vote for Walker, compared to 99% of Democrats, who say they will vote for Warnock.
  • 61% of independents support Warnock, compared to 36% who plan to back Walker. But CNN cautioned independents made up only 17% of those polled.
  • 69% of white voters say they plan to vote for Walker, compared to 30% who say they back Warnock.
  • 96% of Black voters say they will support Warnock, while 3% say they will vote for Walker.
  • 83% of Warnock's supporters say they are casting ballots to back him, compared to 17% who say they will vote for him just to oppose Walker.
  • 52% of those backing Walker say their vote is more to support him, while 47% say it is to oppose Warnock.

The poll, conducted Nov. 25-29, surveyed 1,336 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than half — 52% — of likely voters in Georgia say they plan to support incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in Tuesday's runoff, compared to 48% who say they will back Republican Herschel Walker, according to a news CNN poll, conducted by SSRS.
walker, warnock, georgia, poll
203
2022-27-02
Friday, 02 December 2022 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved