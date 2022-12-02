CNN Poll: Warnock Holds Narrow Lead Over Walker in Georgia Runoff

More than half — 52% — of likely voters in Georgia say they plan to support incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in Tuesday's runoff, compared to 48% who say they will back Republican Herschel Walker, according to a news CNN poll, conducted by SSRS.

Here are how the results, released on Friday, break down:

95% of Republicans say they will vote for Walker, compared to 99% of Democrats, who say they will vote for Warnock.

61% of independents support Warnock, compared to 36% who plan to back Walker. But CNN cautioned independents made up only 17% of those polled.

69% of white voters say they plan to vote for Walker, compared to 30% who say they back Warnock.

96% of Black voters say they will support Warnock, while 3% say they will vote for Walker.

83% of Warnock's supporters say they are casting ballots to back him, compared to 17% who say they will vote for him just to oppose Walker.

52% of those backing Walker say their vote is more to support him, while 47% say it is to oppose Warnock.

The poll, conducted Nov. 25-29, surveyed 1,336 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.