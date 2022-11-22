AARP Georgia: Sen. Warnock Leads Walker, but Not Among Seniors

While Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock leads GOP challenger Herschel Walker in the Senate runoff by 4 percentage points according to the latest AARP poll released Tuesday, the former football player has an advantage among seniors in the state.

There is a big age discrepancy among Georgia voters. Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while Walker leads by 9 points among voters aged 50 or older, according to the poll from AARP Georgia.

Voters are more supportive of Walker the older they are, according to the poll, which has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points among respondents 50 and older, The Hill reported.

Respondents aged 65 or older favor Walker over Sen. Warnock by 13 points, while that lead shrinks to 4 percentage points among those aged 50-64.

Interestingly, older Black voters prefer Sen. Warnock. Among Blacks aged 50 and up, Warnock holds an 83-point lead over Walker. The margin of error for that group was 4.9 percentage points.

"Georgia voters 50 and older are a critical voting demographic that both candidates are competing for in this runoff election," said AARP Georgia State Director Debra Tyler-Horton in a statement.

"Georgia residents want their leaders to provide solutions to inflation and the rising cost of living, preserve democracy, and protect their health and financial security."

Abortion has also become an issue in the race after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Walker is staunchly anti-abortion, but several women have accused him of hypocrisy after they said he pressured them into having abortions, NPR reported. Walker has denied it.

AARP found that 90% of voters 50 and older ranked themselves "extremely motivated" to vote in the runoff, which will take place Dec. 6.

If Warnock wins the runoff, Democrats will have 51 seats in the Senate. For the last two years, the balance in the Senate has been 50-50, and Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris, the president of the Senate, to break ties.

The AARP poll was conducted between Nov. 11 and Nov. 17 with 1,183 likely Georgia voters participating, including 550 aged 50 and older.