Report: Wagner Group Might Give Hezbollah Air Defense System

Thursday, 02 November 2023 02:58 PM EDT

The Wagner Group of pro-Russian mercenaries reportedly might provide an air defense system to Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terrorist organization in Lebanon, U.S. intelligence officials have learned.

One U.S. official said the Biden administration hasn’t confirmed whether the system — believed to be the SA-22, which uses anti-aircraft missiles and air defense guns to intercept aircraft — has been sent, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. But U.S. intelligence is monitoring discussions involving Wagner and Hezbollah and there is major concern about a potential delivery.

The U.S. has sent two Navy carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean to try to deter Hezbollah from opening a northern front against Israel, which is continuing a ground operation against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The Wagner Group and Hezbollah have fighters stationed in Syria.

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 02 November 2023 02:58 PM
