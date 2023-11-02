Report: Wagner Group Might Give Hezbollah Air Defense System

The Wagner Group of pro-Russian mercenaries reportedly might provide an air defense system to Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed terrorist organization in Lebanon, U.S. intelligence officials have learned.

One U.S. official said the Biden administration hasn’t confirmed whether the system — believed to be the SA-22, which uses anti-aircraft missiles and air defense guns to intercept aircraft — has been sent, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. But U.S. intelligence is monitoring discussions involving Wagner and Hezbollah and there is major concern about a potential delivery.

The U.S. has sent two Navy carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean to try to deter Hezbollah from opening a northern front against Israel, which is continuing a ground operation against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The Wagner Group and Hezbollah have fighters stationed in Syria.