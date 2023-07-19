×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: wagner | belarus

Video Surfaces Purporting to Show Russian Wagner Chief Welcoming His Men to Belarus

Wednesday, 19 July 2023 09:57 AM EDT

A video purporting to show Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin welcoming his Wagner fighters to Belarus surfaced on Wednesday on one of his official Telegram channels.

In the video, the authenticity of which Reuters was unable to immediately verify, a man whose voice sounded like Prigozhin's is heard welcoming his men, telling them to behave, and saying their training will make the Belarusian army the second best in the world.

The video was shot after night had fallen, and it was only possible to discern what looked like Prigozhin's profile.

He is heard saying that his men will stay in Belarus for some time and calling what is happening on the front line in Ukraine a "disgrace" that Wagner should not take part in.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A video purporting to show Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin welcoming his Wagner fighters to Belarus surfaced on Wednesday on one of his official Telegram channels. In the video, the authenticity of which Reuters was unable to immediately verify, a man whose voice...
wagner, belarus
124
2023-57-19
Wednesday, 19 July 2023 09:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved