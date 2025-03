Volkswagen is recalling 60,490 U.S. vehicles due to a failure to display the gear position that may result in a vehicle rollaway if the parking brake is not engaged, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Saturday.

The recall affects certain 2021-2023 ID.4, 2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron, and Q4 e-Tron Sportback vehicles, the auto safety regulator said.