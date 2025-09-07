Vance Set Table for US-UK Nuclear Energy Buildup

Vice President JD Vance is reportedly setting the table for nuclear energy buildup talks with the United Kingdom ahead of President Donald Trump's highly anticipated state visit.

"The White House wants announcements for Trump to make while he's here," a British source told The Telegraph. "So there is huge pressure to make that happen.

"But the government won't allow that to happen unless there are credible proposals from the nuclear companies on the table."

Vance held private talks with American nuclear companies about major projects in Britain during a trip to Scotland last month. Vance met executives from Westinghouse, GE Hitachi, X-energy, Holtec International, and TerraPower, the nuclear firm co-founded by Bill Gates, according to the report.

The White House is now lobbying in support of U.S. plans to build nuclear power plants and data centers to meet Britain's surging electricity needs, particularly for artificial intelligence.

Among the projects under discussion are Westinghouse's proposal for a large-scale station at Wylfa nuclear power station on the Isle of Anglesey in North Wales, and X-energy's plan for a network of miniature modular reactors in industrial hubs across the country.

British officials say nuclear power is central to both nations' energy and technology ambitions.

The talks come as Britain weighs rival nuclear options, including Rolls-Royce's small modular reactors. The government has pledged a "golden age of nuclear" but has yet to make decisions on future large-scale projects.

The nuclear buildup blitz also comes in the shadow of Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the saber-rattling with the nuclear-powered "Coalition of the Willing."

Trump has signed executive orders to fast-track a massive U.S. nuclear expansion, aiming to triple capacity by 2050 and tie the industry more closely to defense and artificial intelligence. The plan directs the Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission to cut red tape, accelerate reactor construction, and revive fuel recycling and reprocessing.

Key steps include:

Fast-track licensing with an 18-month NRC deadline.

Add 300 GW of new nuclear capacity by 2050.

Pilot three advanced reactors by July 4, 2026.

Deploy reactors to power AI data centers and military bases.

Restart U.S. fuel recycling and build new reprocessing facilities.

Expand domestic uranium mining and enrichment, with a HALEU (High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) fuel bank.

Grow the nuclear workforce through training and apprenticeships.

Establish a national spent-fuel policy.

Boost U.S. nuclear exports.