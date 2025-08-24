VP Vance: GOP Redistricting 'More Fair on a National Scale'

Vice President JD Vance on Sunday defended Republican-led redistricting efforts, framing them as a response to years of Democrat gerrymandering.

Vance pointed to Democrat strongholds when pressed by NBC News' "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker on why Republicans need to expand their congressional map if former President Donald Trump's agenda is so popular.

"You have to ask yourself, why have Democrats gerrymandered their states aggressively over the past 10 to 20 years?" Vance said, according to the transcript of the exchange.

Citing Massachusetts as an example, Vance noted that about a third of the state's voters backed Republicans but the delegation has no GOP federal representatives.

"All we're doing, frankly, is trying to make the situation a little bit more fair on a national scale," he said.

Vance added Republicans see "opportunities to push back" and framed the redistricting fight as part of a broader effort to balance what he described as partisan maps drawn by Democrats in the cities and states they control.

"The Democrats have gerrymandered their states really aggressively," Vance said. "We think there are opportunities to push back against that. And that's really all we're doing."