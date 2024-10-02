Nielsen: VP Debate Drew 43 Million Viewers

The ratings are in, and Tuesday’s vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, drew 43 million viewers, Nielsen reported. The debate aired across 15 networks and lasted just under two hours.

The two candidates discussed major campaign issues like immigration, the economy, and abortion. The event was held in New York City and moderated by CBS anchors Margaret Brennan and Norah O’Donnell.

More than 30 million households tuned it, with viewership highest among those over age 55. That group accounted for some 29 million viewers.

Young people were also engaged. More than 9 million viewers between ages 35 and 54 watched, and more than 3 million viewers were between 18 and 34.

Audience size was down about 25% compared to the 2020 vice presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris, which drew nearly 58 million viewers.

Previous vice presidential debates have ranged from a high in 2008 when 69.9 million viewers watched Joe Biden face off against Sarah Palin, and a low in 1996, when only 26.6 million took in the contest between Al Gore and Jack Kemp.

A post-debate poll from CBS showed viewers were split on who won, with 42% favoring Vance and 41% supporting Walz. Some 17% said it was a tie. This was the only scheduled debate for the two candidates before the Nov. 5 election.