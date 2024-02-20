×
Tags: vought | trump | christian | nationalism

Trump Allies Plan for Infusion of 'Christian Nationalism'

By    |   Tuesday, 20 February 2024 11:14 AM EST

The Center for Renewing America is planning to push for the infusion of Christian nationalist ideas into former President Donald Trump's administration if he wins the race for the White House this year, Politico reported.

CRA President Russell Vought, who was Trump's former director of the Office of Management and Budget, has been mentioned as a potential chief of staff in a new Trump administration. The CRA is a leading group in a conservative consortium preparing for another Trump term.

According to Politico, Vought talks with Trump at least once a month.

Politico noted that Christian nationalists believe the U.S. was founded as a Christian nation and that accompanying values should be prioritized throughout government and public life. Vought has said Christians are under assault and has spoken of policies he might pursue as a remedy.

A document crafted by CRA staff and fellows, obtained by Politico, lists "Christian nationalism" as a top priority for CRA in a second Trump term.

Vought has touted a restrictionist immigration agenda, saying someone's background doesn't define who can enter the U.S., but cited biblical teachings and whether that person "accept[ed] Israel's God, laws and understanding of history."

Vought has declined to comment. He is advising Project 2025, a governing agenda that would ring in one of the most conservative executive branches in modern American history, Politico noted.

Newsmax is requesting comment from the Trump team.

The effort is made up of conservative groups run by Trump allies who have constructed a detailed plan to dismantle or overhaul key agencies in a second term.

Among other principles, the project's "Mandate for Leadership" states that "freedom is defined by God, not man."

With a nearly 1,000-page "Project 2025" handbook and an "army" of Americans, the idea is to have the civic infrastructure in place on day one to commandeer, reshape and do away with what Republicans deride as the "deep state" bureaucracy, in part by firing as many as 50,000 federal workers, The Associated Press reported in August.

"The president day one will be a wrecking ball for the administrative state," Vought said last year.

Much of the new president's agenda would be accomplished by reinstating what's called Schedule F — a Trump-era executive order that would reclassify tens of thousands of the 2 million federal employees as essentially at-will workers who could more easily be removed.

President Joe Biden rescinded the executive order when he took office.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


