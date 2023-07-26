Trump Backs RNC's 'Bank Your Vote' Initiative

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday backed the Republican National Committee's "Bank Your Vote" initiative, which emphasizes "in-person early voting, absentee voting, and ballot harvesting where legal," while also pledging "to fight against bad ballot harvesting laws."

"Radical Democrats have abused and taken advantage of absentee and early voting laws to build a big lead over Republicans before Election Day," Trump said in a video recorded for the RNC and posted to YouTube.

"While Republicans have worked to share our beautiful values with voters, Democrats and dangerous groups funded by the far left have simply focused on collecting ballots. That's all they wanted to do — collecting ballots. But you know what? It turned out to be not such a bad idea. This must change for us to win in 2024," he added.

"We may not like the current system, but we need to master the rules and beat the Democrats at their own game, and then we can make our own rules. Republicans must get tougher and fight harder to cast our votes and get our ballots turned in earlier so Democrats can't rig the polls against us on Election Day. We cannot let that happen. They rigged the election in 2020 — we cannot let that happen in 2024."

The RNC announced the nationwide initiative in early June, and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told reporters the party would deploy an army of poll watchers and election monitors to reassure Republican voters that their ballots will be protected.

"Do I think it's the most secure way of voting? No," McDaniel said. "But if it's the law, we're going to have to do it just like the Democrats are."