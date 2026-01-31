Seniors Poll: Older, High-Propensity Voter Priorities Key to Midterms

President Donald Trump is holding steady support among older Americans, according to new polling released by Seniors Matter for America, a conservative coalition focused on advancing the president’s seniors-first agenda.

The survey, conducted Jan. 5-9 among 1,200 voters in 19 congressional districts rated as battlegrounds by the Cook Political Report, finds Trump with a net 4 approval rating among seniors, an early sign that older voters remain a key pillar of the Republican coalition heading into the next election cycle.

The poll also suggests strong public backing for what Republicans are calling seniors-first provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB), particularly on taxes, health care, and prescription drug costs.

On taxes, voters overwhelmingly support eliminating taxes on Social Security. Overall, 67% favor ending the tax burden on Social Security benefits, including 71% of seniors, underscoring the political appeal of letting retirees keep more of the income they already earned.

The proposal is paired with another popular measure: a $6,000 tax exemption for seniors, backed by 76% of voters. Together, the provisions point to a clear theme: voters want relief targeted directly at retirees facing higher costs for essentials like housing, groceries, and medical care.

Health care remains front and center as well.

The poll shows 81% support lowering drug costs by giving seniors direct access to the best available prices, an approach that aligns with growing frustration over high prescription costs. Meanwhile, support for Medicare and Medicare Advantage remains strong, with 62% of voters backing the programs.

The survey also highlights resistance to sweeping government-run health care proposals. A majority of battleground voters (53%) and an even larger share of seniors (64%) oppose a government-run single-payer system that would eliminate private insurance.

That opposition could become a defining contrast point as health care debates ramp up.

Concerns over Medicare Advantage appear especially potent.

The poll finds 84% of voters are worried about a “billionaire-backed dark-money effort” aimed at taking away Medicare Advantage. And the political consequences are clear: 64% say they would be less likely to support a candidate who voted to harm Medicare and Medicare Advantage.

Taken together, the numbers suggest Republicans see a winning lane with seniors: protect Medicare Advantage, cut taxes on retirement income, and lower drug prices, while warning voters about efforts to restrict private insurance options.