Survey: Nearly 90 Percent of Voters Want Companies to Remain Apolitical

U.S. voters are inclined to stop buying and using products of companies that express a political or social stance with which they disagree, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by the Convention of States Action in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, asked likely voters: "How likely are you to stop using a product or service of a company that openly advocates for a political agenda you disagree with?"

A total of 51.8% said they were "very likely" to stop using the products, and another 35.3% said they were "somewhat likely." That added up to 87.1%.

Only 12.8% — including 3.0% not very likely and 9.8% not likely — were inclined to disregard a company’s political or social issue stance.

"The progressive left's insistence that everybody and everything adhere to their agenda and politics is now coming home to roost,” Convention of States Action President Mark Meckler said. "When an overwhelming majority of Americans from all political backgrounds say they are now likely to boycott companies they disagree with, it’s an indicator that regardless of what side they choose to take, this is a losing battle for the companies.

"Unless they want to be continuously in the middle of a culture war, it’s time for companies to leave politics and activism behind, and return to simply providing products and services to their customers."

In a breakdown of voters aligned with the major parties or independent voters:

93.4% of Republican voters said they were likely to stop using a product or service of a company that openly advocated for a political agenda with which they disagreed; 6.6% were not likely.

84.5% of Democrat voters said they were likely to stop using a product or service of a company that openly advocated for a political agenda with which they disagreed; 15.5% were not likely.

82.6% of independent voters said they were likely to stop using a product or service of a company that openly advocated for a political agenda with which they disagreed; 17.4% were not likely.

The survey was conducted April 24-27 among 1,080 likely 2022 election voters.