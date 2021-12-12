Rhode Island Removes More Than 180,000 Records From Voter Rolls

More than 180,000 records have been removed from the voter rolls, according to Rhode Island's secretary of state.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea issued an update on the ongoing voter roll maintenance on Friday. She said the voter rolls “are the cleanest they've been in years,” with 182,018 outdated voter records removed since she took office in 2015.

Rhode Island currently has about 713,000 active registered voters. An additional 89,000 voter records have been marked inactive, the first step in the multi-year process of removing an outdated registration under federal law, Gorbea said.

She added that her team and our local boards of canvassers conduct voter list maintenance daily and work with the health department and election officials in other states to preserve accuracy.

This month, the elections division will also send mailings to 25,000 voters who may have recently moved to a new address according to the postal service. The mailings will prompt voters to update their voter registration information if needed.

Gorbea enrolled Rhode Island in 2015 in the Electronic Registration Information Center, a multi-state partnership that uses secure data-matching to improve the accuracy and efficiency of states' voter registration lists.